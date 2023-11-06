Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Monday launched a campaign to spread awareness among new voters about the party's ideology.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress Aakash Bharat announced the launch of the "Mera pehla vote for India" poster campaign with the goal of empowering young people and encouraging their active participation in the electoral process.

"The poster campaign aims to engage with first-time voters and align them with the values and principles of the Indian National Congress," he told reporters.

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for early next year, Bharat emphasised the urgency of motivating and guiding new voters to select a political party committed to a brighter future.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress is dedicated to building a brighter and more promising future for India through the active involvement of its youth, he said.

