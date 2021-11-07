Thrissur, Nov 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old student of the Kerala Agriculture University at nearby Mannuthy was found hanging in his hostel room early on Sunday morning, police said.

Other students in the hostel found the body of Mahesh, hailing from Palakkad, and informed the police.

Even though the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), claimed that it was a suicide due to ragging, police told PTI that they have received no such complaints in this regard till now.

Police said they have conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the relatives and that an inquiry was on.

