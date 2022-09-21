Mangaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) The city crime branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old South Sudan national who had allegedly sold MDMA to four people in the city in June.

Police were conducting investigations after the arrest of four persons including a woman for carrying MDMA drug weighing 125 grams from Padil here on June 15. They found that a foreign national had sold the banned drug to them.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the four people at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station here.

The foreign national, identified as Luyel Daniel Justin Boulo alias Danny (25) from Juba, Republic of South Sudan, was arrested from the city on Wednesday, police said.

Boulo's current address is given as Gunjur Palya, Varthur Hobali, Bengaluru, police said.

He was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

