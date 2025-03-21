New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Members of a youth organisation advocating for simultaneous polls will take part in a peace march to Parliament on March 27 and submit a memorandum urging immediate action on the policy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samvidhan Support, a movement led by youngsters, is pushing for electoral reforms that prioritise good governance, national development and the efficient use of public funds.

"As part of Phase 2 of the campaign, the peace march to Parliament is scheduled for March 27, during which a formal memorandum will be submitted to the prime minister, calling for immediate action on one nation, one election," Samvidhan Support said in a statement.

Launched as a non-partisan initiative, Samvidhan Support is at the forefront of advocating for simultaneous elections in India, it said.

The proposed reform aims to eliminate frequent election-related disruptions in governance and ensure the optimal use of public resources, it added.

"What started with just 30 young changemakers has now expanded into a nationwide movement with more than 600 active participants, including National Youth Award winners, NSS awardees, WEF Global Shapers, and National Youth Parliament Award winners," Samvidhan Support said.

In the first phase of the campaign, 50 members representing various states and Union territories reached out to MPs from all political parties to seek their support for simultaneous polls, the organisation further said.

Over a month, they engaged with more than 250 MPs, including leaders from opposition parties, to build consensus on the proposal, it added.

Samvidhan Support highlights uninterrupted governance, optimal utilisation of public funds, political and economic stability, and streamlined electoral processes as four key reasons why simultaneous polls are crucial for India's future.

Under Phase 2 of its campaign, the group will initiate university engagements through workshops and networking sessions from March 24.

Members will also observe a daylong fast and run an awareness drive on March 26 as part of their efforts.

A joint parliamentary committee is currently examining two bills for holding simultaneous elections.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session and referred to the joint committee.

While the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill lays down a legal framework to hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls together, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to align the terms of legislative assemblies of Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir for holding joint elections.

Elections to the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 to 1967.

The first general elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were held simultaneously in 1951-52, a practice that continued for three subsequent elections in 1957, 1962 and 1967.

However, this cycle was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 due to the premature dissolution of some state assemblies.

