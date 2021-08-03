Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man jumped into a well and died during an argument with his parents in Tekadi village under Khapa police station limits in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The man was upset that his parents had picked up a fight with the owner of the farm on which they were employed as labourers, an official said.

"He attacked his father with an iron rod and then jumped into a well on Monday morning. An accidental death case has been registered," he added.

