Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A court here convicted a woman from Zambia for smuggling drugs into the city airport and sentenced her to 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

On January 19, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge (MSJ) court handed the sentence to the woman and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the offences punishable under Section 23 of the NDPS Act.

The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had intercepted the Zambian national, who arrived at the international airport here on June 6, 2021 and found that she was carrying 8,050 grams of heroin concealed beneath the pipe rolls which were brought in her checked-in suitcase.

The contraband valued at approximately Rs 52.32 crore was seized and the woman passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Investigation was carried out and a complaint was lodged with the MSJ Court, which conducted the trial.

In its judgement, the court held that the prosecution has established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt for the offences punishable under Section 23 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and convicted her, the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit said in a release.

