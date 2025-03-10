Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Emergency response service provider Zenzo on Monday launched a network of 25,000 private ambulances across 450 cities in India with ambulance response time of less than 15 minutes.

The company has partnered with major delivery platforms, including Zomato, and many other e-commerce and mobility players to spread awareness about emergency responses, medical first aid, and CPR training, Zenzo told reporters.

These collaborations aim to educate delivery personnel, who are often first responders, on life-saving techniques and public engagement.

"Zenzo's core mission is to 'Make India Emergency Ready' by harnessing digital technology to build a robust medical emergency service infrastructure. We aim to provide the largest network of validated ambulances across the country available through a nation-wide toll free number 1800 102 1298," Zenzo co-founder and CEO Sweta Mangal said.

Its a paid service with a standard pricing across the country, she told PTI, adding that for a basic ambulance the charges will be Rs 1,500 for 5 kms and additional Rs 50 per km after that.

For a cardiac ambulance, the charges will be Rs 2,500 for 5 km and Rs 100 per km after that, she added.

To strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure, Zenzo collaborates with hospitals, local authorities, corporates and private ambulance fleets, ensuring life-saving equipment and trained professionals are readily accessible.

"Going forward, looking at the demand, we will keep adding ambulances and cities. The project with a funding of Rs 5 crore was through internal accrual," Mangal added.

