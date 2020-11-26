New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Zinc prices rose Rs 2.20 to Rs 219.15 per kg in futures trade on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 2.20, or 1.01 per cent, at Rs 219.15 per kg with a business turnover of 3,005 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade. PTI

