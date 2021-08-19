New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Zomato on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary, Zomato USA LLC, has been dissolved and wound up.

"Zomato USA LLC (ZUL), step down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved and wound up," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

ZUL was not a material subsidiary of the company and did not have any business activity and its dissolution will not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, it added.

The company has received intimation on August 18, 2021, regarding dissolution and winding up of Zomato USA LLC effective from August 17, 2021, the filing said.

