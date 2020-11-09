New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Zuari Agro Chemicals on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.80 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net loss stood at Rs 226.08 crore in the year ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,211.39 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1250.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

