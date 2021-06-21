New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Online gaming platform Zupee on Monday announced the launch of its skilling academy and has joined hands with NIIT Foundation for a vocational skill programme aimed at the underserved youth of Mumbai.

The Zupee-NIIT Foundation programme will include certification training in digital marketing.

The participants will be trained in concepts like search engine optimization, running search ads, social media marketing and analytics, all highly desirable skill sets that prepare them for jobs of the future, it added.

"With our association with NIIT Foundation, we will be providing certification courses that will prepare the marginalised sections of the Mumbai youth with the much needed employment opportunities...this is a tremendous opportunity to do good and bring about a transformation that has been long awaited," said Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Zupee.

This programme aims to help the country become the talent hub of the world for emerging technologies, by preparing a workforce of the future and unlocking the potential of gaming for all, the statement said.

"This initiative will include a hybrid model, which will leverage our Learning Management System and in a co-curated programme, which will be implemented by NIIT Foundation, students will have access to training modules, audio-visual media, e-books, and other curriculum based study and testing material.

"Post-certification, we will provide 100 per cent placement assistance to every youth that successfully completes their training and we will do our best to ensure that every single participant is placed in their relevant field," said Sapna Moudgil, Director, NIIT Foundation.

