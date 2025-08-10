Beirut, August 10: At least six Lebanese soldiers have been killed in an explosion while inspecting a weapons depot in southern Lebanon, the country's military announced on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. In a statement, the Lebanese army said the unit was dismantling the contents of the depot in the Wadi Zibqin area, in the Tyre region, when the explosion occurred. It said other soldiers were injured but did not specify how many. "An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident," the statement said, according to Al Jazeera.

The Lebanese army has been working with the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) to dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel that came into force in November, Al Jazeera reported. The deadly explosion comes as the Lebanese government this week approved United States-backed plans to disarm Hezbollah - a move the Lebanese group has rejected, saying such demands serve Israeli interests. It also comes just days after Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, said troops had "discovered a vast network of fortified tunnels" in the same area. Beirut Blast CCTV Footage: Hundreds of Hezbollah Members Wounded After Pagers Used by Them Allegedly Explode in Lebanon, Chilling Video Surfaces.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq had told reporters that peacekeepers and Lebanese troops found "three bunkers, artillery, rocket launchers, hundreds of explosive shells and rockets, anti-tank mines and about 250 ready-to-use improvised explosive devices," Al Jazeera reported. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a social media post on Saturday that "Lebanon mourns" the soldiers who were killed "while fulfilling their national duty." Lebanon Blast Video: IDF Confirms Targeted Strike in Beirut After Latest Explosion.

Diodato Abagnara, head of the UNIFIL mission, also expressed condolences to the troops and their families. "Several dedicated Lebanese soldiers were killed and others injured, simply doing their job to restore stability and avoid a return to open conflict," Abagnara wrote on X. "Sincere wishes for a full and fast recovery for the injured. Peacekeepers will continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and their work to restore stability, however we can."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)