Leopard Found Dead in Andhra's Anantapuram

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): A leopard was found dead in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district on Sunday.After some locals spotted the body, the forest department was informed and a team reached the spot."The animal was dead for the last two to three days. The body has been sent for postmortem and cause of death will be known after reports are out," said Anantapuram DFO Jagannath Singh, Indian Forest Service (IFS).However, Singh said that it is not a case of murder. "It is a natural death, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained," Singh added. (ANI)

