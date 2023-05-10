New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): June is less than three weeks away, and that means the Pride month is just around the corner. Interestingly, renowned couturier Mayyur Girotra is all set to give an Indian twist to New York City (NYC) Pride this year.

In collaboration with Pride at Google and the Indus Google Network, Mayyur announced the launch of his first luxury pret line, AIKYA, which will debut at an exclusive showcase that will kickstart Pride month and celebrate New York Pride 2023 on 2nd June in New York City.

Also Read | Cyberattacks: Over 500 Million Cyberattacks Blocked in India Out of 1 Billion Global Attacks in 1st Quarter of 2023: Report.

AIKYA, meaning unity, is a fusion of western silhouettes with Indian embroidery and techniques. Mayyur's expert craft blends a vibrant mix of colours and emotions that represent the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide.

The collection will be showcased at Ave - Soho, amidst a backdrop of historic photographs of queer people from India.

Also Read | boAt Leads Wearable Unit Shipments In India With 25.6 Percent Share Of 25.1 Million Units In First Quarter Of 2023.

About the launch, Mayyur said, "I dedicate a love letter to my LGBTQIA+ family through the lens of my craft. From concept to execution, Google team have been strategic partners in building my vision."

"We are excited to partner with Mayyur Girotra showcasing at Ave - W Broadway - NYC to celebrate Pride with the South Asian community to extend the conversation beyond conventional boundaries. We hope this show will leave the audience feeling a sense of connection to the collection," said Shilpa Maniar Leader of the Indus Google Network in New York.

Pride Month, also known as LGBTQ Pride Month, is observed in June in the United States and other countries across the world.

New York hosts the country's largest pride parades each year, and approximately 5 million people attended 2019 World Pride there , a global LGBTQ festival that marked the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Pride celebrations - including parades, festivals, parties and picnics - are held throughout the month in different cities across America. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)