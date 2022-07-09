New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The celebration of Eid Al-Adha is quickly approaching and people are eager to enjoy it. This is the second-most significant festival observed by Muslims worldwide after Eid-Ul-Fitr. The holiday of Eid Al-Adha honours the Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to and love for the Almighty.

In addition to its religious significance, this celebration also features tempting food. A lot of people plan or organise gatherings for their friends and loved ones.

There are many traditional delicacies that are made on the day. Let's take a look at some of them:

Mutton Shami Kebabs

This can be a great starter for your special Eid menu. Mutton shami kebabs, a drool-worthy snack from Hyderabadi cuisine, is surely going to set your mood right for the main course ahead. Tender mutton kebabs made with a bunch of spices taste yummy. Also, they are shallow-fried, so you can have them guilt-free.

Nalli Nihari

It is a well-known mutton curry that is slowly cooked and created with a variety of spices. Nalli Nahari has a thick flavour and is very decadent. This dish was once offered to the kings following the morning players at some period in history. Nihar is the Arabic word for day.

Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Include this on your Bakri Eid menu for 2022, and we bet it will be the star of the feast. In this recipe, rice is cooked with tender and luscious mutton chunks in a royal manner. This flavorful, savoury dish will leave your guests speechless. The distinctive flavours in Awadhi mutton biryani are preserved thanks to the cooking method.

Sheer Qorma

A genuine and traditional food served on Eid is sheer khurma. It is a vermicelli pudding recipe created specifically for Eid celebrations. Dates are referred to as "khurma" while milk is referred to as "sheer" in Persian.

Shahi Tukda

Ending a festive lunch with a scrumptious shahi tukda is a great touch. It's a delicacy made with bread and milk that will definitely entice your taste buds. This dish typically has a beautiful garnish of dried fruits like almonds, pistachios, rose petals, and a few kesar threads. (ANI)

