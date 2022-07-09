The holy Quran tells the story of the prophet Ibrahim who Allah commands to kill his son, Ismail, to prove his obedience. In place of his son, Allah gives Ibrahim a lamb for sacrifice. To commemorate the story, Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah. The celebration of Eid al-Adha, as per the Hijr Calendar, will be observed from the evening of 9 July and will last till 10 July. Despite its pious origins, Eid al-Adha is, first and foremost, a big celebration. Here's our compilation of Happy Bakri-Eid 2022 quotes, wishes, images, messages, greetings and texts. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Big Eid 2022 Quotes

Eid al-Adha 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know that God's Grace is always with you. You'll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Bakrid

Feast Of Sacrifice SMS

Eid al-Adah 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings

Eid al-Adha 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

WhatsApp Stickers For Bakrid Wishes

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Hari Raya Haji, Everybody! Here's Sending Love and Warm Greetings on the Holiest Occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Bakri-Eid 2022 Images

Bakrid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2022 Wishes: Send Images, WhatsApp Greetings, HD Wallpapers & SMS This Bakrid!

