New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The festival of Holi, which marks the advent of spring in India and is celebrated with coloured powders and splashing water, is just around the corner.

But amidst all the enthusiasm, one can't forget that our hair can become dull and lifeless by the blatant use of artificial colours made with the help of chemical solvents and toxic agents.

Why is hair care important?

In previous times, the festival of colours was celebrated with flowers and gulal, but nowadays, Holi colours are prevalent. These colours are mostly synthetic and contain chemicals like lead oxide, copper sulfate, and mercury sulfite that can harm our hair and skin.

Akshit Goel, the director of skincare brand TNW-The Natural Wash, spoke about choosing an organic product that could 'minimise' the effect of chemical-laden colours.

He said, "A holistic nourishment of hair is imperative when it's Holi. The best option is to protect our hair from the banes of colours rather than avoiding the fervour completely. One must be very specific while choosing the oil or serum. Always remember, organic ingredients minimise the effect of chemical-laden colours on your hair and scalp."

In case you are also worried about your hair, then we have got you covered. Simply use these hair care tips to avoid any damage to your luscious locks. The process is a bit time-consuming, but you can play Holi in a carefree manner if you take precautions beforehand.

Follow these pre-Holi hair care tips to maintain your hair's shine and gloss:

1. Apply a serum or leave-in creme to your hair to lock the moisture.

2. Oil your hair using a combination of organic oils like olive oil, castor oil, or coconut oil.

3. If you have a dry scalp or dandruff problem, add lemon to the oil mixture and apply it.

4. Tie-up your luscious locks as open hair will get damaged more easily.

5. Using a herbal shampoo to wash hair will eliminate toxic stuff without any side-effects. Herbal shampoo ranges from TNW, Mamaearth, Dear Earth, and more can be worth your money to achieve this mission.

6. In case your scalp feels itchy, then apply a mixture of apple cider vinegar and water.

7. If your scalp is too dry, you can use virgin coconut oil that promotes hair health.

Suggesting some post-Holi hair care tips, Dr Himanshu Gandhi, CEO of baby and personal care brand Mother Sparsh said, "It's not just about removing colours from hair and scalp, but more about maximising nourishment for same when damaged. Before going for the shampoo, which must be Ayurvedic, one must apply hair oil at least 30 minutes prior. One should go for the few options comprising ancient power ingredients rather than chemicals."

"Do not wash your hair immediately after playing Holi; instead, brush your hair to remove dry colours from your scalp," added Dr Gandhi.

We advise you to use organic colours while playing Holi, or you can also make your own colours using ingredients from your kitchen, such as turmeric, beetroot, and spinach. Pay attention to your lovely hair, skin, and eyes, so you don't regret it later. Here's wishing you a happy and safe Holi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)