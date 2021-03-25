Holi 2021 is approaching, and the air is filled with joy and enthusiasm. Most of us love the festival. Holi, also known as Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi, is nothing less than a contest to see who can turn their mates into the best rainbows. Vibrant colours, splashing water and pelting each other will all possible hues is one of the best reasons why we wait so eagerly for Holi every year. But for 2021, the festival will be low-key, given the increase in COVID-19 cases. The festival of colours brings out joy, and not to forget the chemically loaded colours that cause damage to the skin. This is why using or making DIY organic colour powders at home is the best option. Before playing Rangwali Holi, you must know how to remove those stubborn Holi colours from skin and hair. This article brings you simple and effective tips to follow to take off gulal from face safely.

How to Remove Holi Colours From Face/ Skin?

Coconut Oil: This is a great way to avoid the tedious process of removing Holi colours from the skin. Just apply coconut oil all over your body before you begin to play with the colours. You can also apply a good moisturizer on your hands, face, and exposed body parts before playing Holi.

Dark Nail Paint: You can paint your nails with dark nail colour. This will prevent your nails from getting stained, and you can remove them once you are finished playing with colours.

Lukewarm Water: Wash your face with lukewarm water or normal tap water as the first step to remove colours, and apply face wash.

Face Pack: You can DIY an oatmeal face pack. Add three tablespoons of oatmeal with two tablespoons of lemon juice and honey, and add it with water to make a paste. Massage the face pack gently around the skin, and leave it for at least 40 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water or normal tap water.

Lemon: Applying lemon directly on the skin is controversial as it has citric acid. Instead, you can gently rub the lemon while your face pack has dried off and rinse with lukewarm or normal tap water.

How to Remove Holi Colours From Hair?

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a good colour remover. You can apply coconut oil to your hair and keep it for about an hour before you begin to play Holi. The oil forms a protective layer over the hair and will make the colours come off easily.

Egg Yolk or Curd: Avoid immediately shampooing your hair after playing Holi. You can apply egg yolk or curd on your hair and leave it for some time before washing your hair with shampoo. This will help remove the colours and reduce the extent of the damage.

Shampoo: You can wash off your hair with the shampoo. Apply and rub your wet hair smoothly before rinsing it off. Don’t forget to add conditioner and a good serum.

These are a few ways you can follow to remove the colours from your hair and skin. Just note that do not use hot water to take the powder off. We wish you and your family a happy and safe Holi!

