Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): The International Day of the Girl Child, also referred to as the Day of Girls, is celebrated on October 11 to bring attention to the value and potential that girls hold for our society's future. The tenth anniversary of IGD is in 2022.

The official website of the UN states that this year, problems that are important to girls in all domains will receive more attention bringing governments, decision-makers, and the general public on board. Additionally, they will concentrate on creating additional chances for people to make their opinions heard on a worldwide scale. Everything you need to know about this day is provided below:

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: History

The concept of a global day for females was inspired by an NGO's 'Because I Am a Girl' campaign. The United Nations eventually agreed to get engaged after being persuaded by the NGO 'Plan International.' Canada was the first country to publish an official resolution on the International Day of Girls (IDG) before the UN.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly agreed to ratify a resolution designating October 11, 2012, as the first International Day of Girls. The inaugural International Day of the Girl Child was observed on the designated day.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the creation of the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG).

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Theme

The International Day of the Girl Child's theme this year is "Our Time Is Now -- Our Rights, Our Future," chosen by UNICEF.

"Girls are ready for a decade of acceleration forward. It is time for us all to stand accountable - with and for girls - and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential," UNICEF noted on its website.

"The world's 600 million adolescent girls have shown time and time again that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the changemakers driving progress in their communities, building back stronger for all, including women, boys and men," quoted the UNICEF website.

The UN encourages individuals to get involved by spreading human interest stories, blogs and films of female changemakers, as well as the networks and organisations working to bring about change. Other strategies include addressing the obstacles girls encounter in one's nation or area, pressing policymakers to make more focused investments, and engaging prominent female influencers to lead the change.

International Day of the Girl Child: Significance

In order to recognise the accomplishments of girls globally, the International Day of the Girl Child is honoured. In order for girls to realise their full potential and change the world, this day also strives to teach them about their rights.

According to UN figures, up to 10 million girls are currently at risk of child marriage. Approximately 1 in 4 girls worldwide do not participate in formal education, employment, or training, compared to 1 in 10 boys, and girls are the primary targets of sexual exploitation.

IDG wants to assist girls and women to reach their full potential by raising awareness of their rights. (ANI)

