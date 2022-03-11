Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): After Flipkart, Ola has become the recent company to face the wrath of people over its recent marketing stunt.

The cab aggregator company recently sent a notification reading "8 missed calls from mom" to their customers and offered a 40 per cent discount on certain services.

However, this gimmick did not go down well with a section of people on social media.

Calling out the company, a Twitter user wrote, "There's a way to do marketing. Do not cross your limits by sending such notifications. Couldn't block the notifications coz bookings notifications will also get blocked. #disappointed."

Another user called Ola's stunt "cringy".

"Why do you all give such cringy clickbaits. Don't be another zomato. Be original in marketing. Especially those 8 missed calls one is yakk," the netizen tweeted.

Started in 2010, Ola was founded by the current chairman and Group CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati (Co-founder and CTO). (ANI)

