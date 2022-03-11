Kriti Sanon has kickstarted the promotions of her next, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Dilwale actress is busy with her media interactions and you know what that means. It means a peek inside her promotional style file, styled and conceptualised by her favourite stylist, Sukriti Grover. Kriti has been a loyal client to Grover and together, they have put together some brilliant looks in the past. The recent one, obviously, was no different. Kriti Sanon Keeps it Formal But Charming in Her Brown Pantsuit.

Kriti's stylist, Sukriti took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the actress' newest fashion outing. It was a powder pink romper from the house of Hiro. This romper that looked like a blazer was also adorned with oversized padded shoulders with long ruffled sleeves. The outfit is currently available on the brand's website and is priced at Rs 15,500! Kriti further accessorised her look with chunky silver jewellery and nude heels to go with. Pink lips, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks and light eye makeup completed her look further. Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: A Bona Fide Stunner Who Weaves Magic With All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Kriti Sanon for Bachchan Pandey Promotions

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bachchan Pandey directed by Farhad Samji is an action-comedy that is slated to release on March 18, 2022. The movie also stars Arshad Warsi along with Kriti, Akshay and Jacqueline.

