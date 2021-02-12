New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Valentine's Day is just two days away and people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones, finding unique ways to make their significant other feel special. While men are usually planning romantic candlelight dinners, ladies are stressing about choosing the perfect outfit for their special date.

While shades of pink and red are usually the top picks during Valentine's Day outings, the winter whites, shimmery ensembles, and radiant footwear are also grabbing people's attention.

Are you also fretting over what to wear this Valentine's Day? Well, your search ends here, ditch the same old ideas or the last-minute shopping plans with your best friend because we have compiled a list of fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood divas that you can rock this Valentine's Day:

1. Malaika Arora- The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' star is surely a head-turner in this velvet fabric wine-coloured dress. The waist knot will perfectly help in adjusting the size of the outfit and accentuating your curves. You can also raise the glamour quotient on the special day by teaming up your outfit with matching footwear just like Malaika did in this picture. A sleek ponytail or wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup and bold lips will surely leave your man mesmerised.

2. Sara Ali Khan- The chirpy queen of Bollywood is a vision to behold in this picture. Her shimmery slip dress is a must-have in your wardrobe if you are planning to step out for a fancy dinner date this Valentine's. Just like Sara, you can also keep your hair loose with a wavy touch and minimal makeup. However, if you want to give the outfit a touch of glam, accessorise your ensemble with a thin pendant or a pair of hoop earrings. Also, don't forget to tint your lips with red. For footwear, you can opt for a matching pair or a black pair of high heels.

3. Janhvi Kapoor- The 'Dhadak' star is undoubtedly a stunner in this red ensemble and you cannot go wrong with this outfit if you want to wear red this Valentine's. The formal dress with a touch of sultriness is a perfect combo if you team it up with high heel gladiators boots or cone heels of matching colour. Like Janhvi, you can also keep your hair straight or can try loose curls. Kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips will complete your look perfectly.

4. Kareena Kapoor- How can one forget the sensuous Poo's outfit from 'K3G'? If you are planning to visit a club with your special one, this outfit could be your perfect pick. The coordinate set consisting of a short sequinned asymmetrical slip crop top and slit flared pants is a match that can never go out of style. Like Kareena, you can also opt for winged eyeliner and nude lips. Team the outfit with high heels or scarpin heels of matching colour.

5. Sonam Kapoor- When talking about dressing to the nines, it's hard to not mention Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista, who is always setting major fashion goals for her fans. In this picture, she can be seen sporting a black empire waist princess dress. She teamed it up with black high heels accessorised with a silver choker style neckpiece. Her retro-styled curls with smokey makeup looks perfect for a date night.

Sonam Kapoor in a white ensemble looks equally stunning. Pearl white colour is not new in the colour game for date outfits. The charmer looks elegant in this patterned princess dress. If you are planning to wear something simple yet classy for this Valentine's then this type of dress and colour is good to go. Like Sonam, you can also opt for pink-toned makeup and loose hair with minimal accessories.

6. Anushka Sharma- The beauty in black! For all the ladies who want to wear a long dress for their special date, Anushka is setting a perfect example for you all in this stunning long black one-shoulder sheath dress. One can't help but notice her pointed golden metallic shade plum heels and matching accessory. With minimal makeup and a sleek loose hairstyle, this look is a perfect combination of slinky and classy outfit for Valentines.

Now that we have got you all covered, ditch the same old, raid your wardrobe, or rush to the nearest fashion store and dress up looking like a total diva this Valentine's Day. (ANI)

