Liverpool Remain on Course to Defeat Manchester United's Premier League Record

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): After emerging triumphant in their match against Bournemouth, Liverpool remains on course to defeat Manchester United's Premier League record of securing the title with more than five matches left.The Reds defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in their last Premier League fixture, and as a result, the side now just needs nine points to win the Premier League title. If Liverpool manages to win their next three matches, then they would be crowned the champions with six games to spare in the tournament.At this rate, the title win would come on April 5 after the match against Manchester City. If Liverpool is crowned the champion on this date, then the side would go past Manchester United's record of securing the Premier League with more than five matches left in the tournament.Manchester United had won the Premier League in 2001 with five games to spare and this is the fastest in the competition's history.Liverpool is slated to play Everton, Crystal Palace, and City in their next three matches. The side will play their last match in the Premier League on May 17 against Newcastle United.The Reds take on Everton in their next match on March 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)