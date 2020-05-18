Lockdown 4.0: Maha CM Reaches out to Industries, Sons-of-soil

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached out to industries for revival of the economy during the fourth phase of the lockdown and appealed to people to make the state "Atmanirbhar" or self- reliant by resuming the industrial activity.

In his televised address to the people, a day after the state government extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 31, Thackeray said that 50,000 industrial units have already resumed their activities in the state.

"I appeal to residents of green zones, especially youths, to come forward to work in various industries and make the state 'Atmanirbhar'," the chief minister said.

He said industries located under green zones--the areas with no coronavirus cases in recent past-- are resuming their activities in a graded manner.

"The state government has already given permission to some 70,000 industries to restart while 50,000 units have already started their work," Thackeray said, adding that about five lakh workers have resumed their work in the state.

He said as migrant labourers have returned to their native states, local people should come forward and start working in industrial units to take the state forward.

Thackeray also wooed industries for restarting the economy in the country's most industrialised state which has taken a beating due to the COVID crisis.

"We have already reserved 40,000 acres of land for new industries in the state," he said.

The CM said his government had cut down the number of permissions required to start a green industry, which he said should be environment-friendly and non-polluting.

"If industries cannot buy land for setting up plants, the state government is ready to lease it out," he said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 crisis, the chief minister said the state government has succeeded in slowing down the further spread of the viral infection.

"The chain is not broken but the speed of infection has been checked," he said, adding that the number of people willing to give their services in fight against COVID should increase further.

