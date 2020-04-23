Lockdown: Arunachal Farmers Stuck in Itanagar to Get Passes for Going to Work Places

Itanagar, Apr 23 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to issue e-passes to farmers and agricultural workers, who are now stranded in the state capital region due to the ongoing lockdown, to return to their places in the state, an official said on Thursday.

They are stuck here due to the restrictions on the inter-district movement as a part of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Farmers and agricultural workers stranded in the capital region here are required to upload their personal details on a link which would remain active till Friday 1 pm and the QR code-based passes will be provided to those who are approved by the authorities to move, the official said.

"They may be considered for permission to move to their respective places of work or farms within Arunachal Pradesh," he said, citing a notification of the state government.

"Those approved will be provided with QR code based e-passes (for one way movement only), which shall be sent directly to the applicants on their mobile numbers provided," the notification said.

These stranded people will be allowed to move on April 25 and 26, he said.

Meanwhile, shortages of vegetables were reported from Wakro in Lohit district as supplies of such perishable items to the area from the markets in Assam have been completely suspended, another official said.

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in collaboration with the local administration and Wakro extra assistant commissioner (EAC) supplied sufficient quantities of vegetables and fruits from Tezu, the district headquarters, for government employees and people living there, he said.

