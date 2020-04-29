Lockdown: Ferozepur Division of Railways Transports 11.84 Lakh Tonnes of Foodgrain

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) The Ferozepur division of Northern Railway has transported about 11.84 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain and more than 500 tonnes of essential items including medicines to various states during the lockdown period, officials said on Wednesday.

At present, the railways is plying Annapoorna and special parcel trains for transporting foodgrain and essential commodities.

The Ferozepur division of Northern Railway caters to the rail transport needs of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

“The Ferozepur division transported 11,84,123 metric tonne of wheat and rice to other states including Assam, Bihar, Bangalore and some southern states through 435 goods trains so far during the lockdown period,” said an official of Ferozepur division.

Foodgrain -- wheat and rice -- was mainly transported from Punjab for public distribution beneficiaries in other parts of the country.

Besides, 7,986 tonnes of potatoes have also been sent to other states, official added.

The special parcel cargo trains from Ferozepur division have also sent 536 tonne of essential items – medicines, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and face masks to Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi, Ernakulum, Surat and other parts of the country, official said.

The Ferozepur division had even achieved a feat last week when it recorded the highest ever loading of 1,338 wagons which included rakes of foodgrain and containers in a single day, the official further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)