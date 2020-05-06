Lockdown: Five Held for Gathering at Temple in Indore

Indore, May 6 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for allegedly defying the COVID-19 lockdown by gathering at a temple on the occasion of Narsingh Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, police said.

With 1,681 virus cases and 81 deaths, Indore is the worst-hit district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Five persons were arrested near the Narsingh temple in Narsingh market area. They have been booked under section 188 (disobeying a government servant's order) of the IPC," inspector Amrita Solanki of the Sarafa police station said.

Religious gatherings have been banned, as a curfew was in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Meanwhile, a clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows devotees wearing masks singing hymns in front of the Narsingh Temple, while two policemen are seen near them.

