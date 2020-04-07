Lockdown: NFR to Run Guwahati-Agartala Special Parcel Train on April 11

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will run a special parcel train from Guwahati to Agartala on April 11 for the delivery of packages during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a spokesperson of the railway zone said on Tuesday.

The train will depart Guwahati at 4.15 am on April 11 and reach Agartala at 9.15 pm the same day, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

En route, it will halt at Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Dharmanagar and Kumarghat stations for 15 minutes each for loading and unloading of the packages, he said.

Parcel bookings will be open from 10 am on April 9 till 6 pm on April 10, Chanda said.

For bookings, people can contact respective station managers or other officials concerned, he said.

Parcel trains will bolster the efficiency of the supply chain during the lockdown and also ensure the movement of essential commodities in smaller quantities, Chanda said.

Special parcel trains are also being run on New Delhi-Guwahati, Moga-Changsari, Kalyan-Guwahati and Shalimar- New Guwahati routes, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)