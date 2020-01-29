Lohardaga Violence: 21 Arrested, Curfew Relaxed

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Jan 29 (PTI) Altogether 21 people were arrested in connection with the January 23 violence that took place during a pro-CAA rally here, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The administration also imposed curfew in the entire Lohardaga district, which was relaxed for four hours in two phases during the day to enable people to purchase essential commodities, Inspector-General of Police Naveen Kumar Singh said.

Curfew hours were relaxed between 10 am and 12 noon and again from 2 pm to 4 pm and security forces conducted flag march in Lohardaga town.

The curfew was imposed in the entire district after a clash broke out during the pro-CCA rally in Lohardaga town.

Apart from arresting 21 people in connection with the violence, the police are investigating the involvement of several others, the IGP said.

The IG said peace meetings were organised in all the blocks of the district and there would be a similar meeting at the district level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)