Director Luca Guadagnino of Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name has started principal photography on his first film set in America, Bones and All, featuring Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. As per Variety, the project, which is shooting on the spot in the Ohio Tri-State region, marks the first collaboration between Guadagnino and Chalamet since the Oscar-nominated 'Call Me By Your Name.' Adapted from the eponymous novel by Camille DeAngelis, the film is directed by Guadagnino and written by his long-time collaborator David Kajganich ('Suspiria', 'A Bigger Splash.'). Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Roped In To Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros’ Origin Movie.

For 'Bones and All', Chalamet, Russell and Rylance join a cast that includes Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloe Sevigny. The film's plot accounts for the tale of first love between Maren, a young lady figuring out how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, a disappointed vagabond, as they meet and unite for an excursion through Ronald Reagan's America. Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence Injured on the Set of Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Starrer.

Key behind-the-scenes talent includes production designer Elliott Hostetter, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino on the HBO series 'We Are Who We Are,' director of photography Arseni Khachaturan and frequent Guadagnino collaborator and costume designer Giulia Piersanti. Makeup is by Fernanda Perez and hair by Massimo Gattabrusi. Francine Maisler is the casting director.

A Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie, 'Bones and All' is produced by Dave Kajganich, Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions, Luca Guadagnino and Marco Morabito for Frenesy Film Company, Francesco Melzi d'Eril and Gabriele Moratti for Memo, Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures, and Peter Spears for Cor Cordium. Variety reported that the film is executive produced by Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi. Financing comes from Italian companies, namely by The Apartment Pictures, Enzio Ricci's 3 Marys, Memo, Tender Stories, Adler, Elafood, Elafilm, Manila, Serfis and Wise.

