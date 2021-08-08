The upcoming shows of Lynyrd Skynyrd have been cancelled after one of the band members, Rickey Medlocke tested positive for coronavirus. As per Fox News, the musical band has scrapped its four shows due to Rickey's ill health. Bob Odenkirk Health Update: Better Call Saul Star Says He 'Is Doing Great' After Suffering a Heart Attack.

Confirming the news, a manager for the classic Southern rock band issued a statement that read, "due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19." "Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition," the manager added.

The show scheduled for August 13 in Atlanta, Georgia, has been rescheduled to October 23. News of Medlocke's COVID-19 diagnosis comes weeks after fellow guitarist Gary Rossington, 69, who has been playing with the band since its earliest days in Florida, underwent an emergency heart procedure.

