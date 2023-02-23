Dhar, February 23: A speeding SUV hit two motorbikes killing four persons, including a woman and a 7-year-old boy, and injuring two others in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Thursday.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) first injured Jagdish Bhil (27) and Ranjeet Bhilala (30) who were on a two-wheeler at Laugansari village under Bagh police station area, about 80 km from the district headquarters on Wednesday night, said Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying 32 Students From Kerala Overturns in Panna District; Vehicle Helper Killed and 16 Injured.

Fearing public wrath, the SUV driver tried to speed away but ended up hitting another motorcycle killing four more people, who were on the two-wheeler, at the scene, said the SP. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, he said. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Passenger Bus Overturns in Sagar, Four Killed, 35 Injured.

Police have identified the deceased as Jagaliya Bhil (55), Idu Bhil (35), Sitabai Bhil (30) and Kiran Bhil (7). The driver ran away from the accident spot leaving behind the SUV, said the official, adding that a hunt is on to nab him.