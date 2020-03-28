Maha: Container Truck Carrying Migrants to Rajasthan Stopped

Amravati, Mar 28 (PTI) A container truck carrying 97 migrant labourers to Jodhpur in Rajasthan was intercepted in Maharashtra's Amrvati district on Saturday, police said.

Most of the passengers were carpenters who were trying to return to their home state amid nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus and restrictions on movement.

The truck was stopped at Shikarkhana in Morshi tehsil of the district and a case was registered against the driver for defying lockdown, an official said.

The passengers, which also included four women and three children, were taken to Morshi Sub District Hospital and quarantined after check-up.

Elsewhere, four persons, returning from Aurangabad to Madhya Pradesh on foot, were stopped by the police at Rajkamal square here and quarantined.

