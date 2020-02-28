Maha Min Chavan to Meet Advocate Rohatgi to Discuss Maratha Reservation Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A Cabinet sub-committee led by Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan will meet senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Saturday to discuss the strategy on Maratha reservation issue ahead of Supreme Court hearing the matter in March.Rohatgi is representing the Maharashtra government in the case in Supreme Court.Apart from Chavan, other Cabinet subcommittee members, senior Maharashtra government officials of law and judiciary department have been asked to attend the meeting.Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that it will start from March 17 the final hearing on the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law, which grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.The Bombay High Court had on June 27, 2019, said the 50 percent cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30, 2018, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 percent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. (ANI)

