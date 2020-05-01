Maha: Woman Tests Positive, First Case from Rural Amravati

Amravati (Maha), May 1 (PTI) The first coronavirus case from the rural belt of Maharashtra's Amravati district was detected on Friday after a 50-year-old homemaker from Warud tested positive in a hospital in Nagpur, some 150 kilometres from here, health officials said.

The woman was admitted in a private hospital in Warud here three days ago with cough and fever and was then shifted to the government hospital in Nagpur where her report returned positive on Friday, an official said.

"Her husband, who is a driver with the tehsil office, has been quarantined and contact tracing is underway. The area around her home and the private hospital have been sealed and disinfected," he said.

"The woman had been to Chandur railway station some days ago and three contacts from there and seven from Warud have been kept in isolation in the civil hospital here," he added.

