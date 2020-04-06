Maharashtra: Man Tests Positive, Nashik COVID-19 Count Now 2

Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached two after a 44-year-old man who came here from Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Collector Suraj Mandhare on Monday.

Contact tracing in this connection has begun, he added.

He asked people who have come from coronavirus- affected areas and those who have come in contact with such persons to inform local authorities so that the spread of infection can be stopped.

