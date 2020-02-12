Man Arrested for Physically & Mentally Harassing Daughter

Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing his minor daughter physically and mentally in Jajpur district, a police officer said.

The accused has been identified as Binod Nat, the officer said, adding that he runs a grocery shop in Puri and occasionally visit his native village Marzitapur.

Nath too has a grocery shop at the village which is run by his wife and daughter.

As per the complaint, Nath used to assault his minor daughter both physically and mentally whenever he would visit his native village.

Nath allegedly harassed his daughter physically and mentally on Tuesday night.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim with Jenapur police station on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, Jenapur police registered a case and arrested the accused under various sections of IPC as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sushant Kumar Dash, Inspector-in-charge of Jenapur police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)