Man Beaten to Death over Financial Dispute

Bhadohi (UP), May 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed in a clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Monday.

Nanhku Harijan had a financial dispute with his uncle and cousins at Khamaria area on Sunday night, and he was brutally beaten up, the police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Varanasi in a serious condition and he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday, an officer said.

A case has been registered against four people, the officer added.

