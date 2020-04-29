Man Booked for Hiding Travel History in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) A man was booked on Wednesday for hiding travel history and was subsequently put under administrative quarantine in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The man, a resident of Panjtilla, had returned from Delhi to his home onboard a truck carrying essential commodities and had not disclosed his travel history to authorities, a police official said.

Police traced him to his house and immediately shifted him to a quarantine centre at Ghagwal with the assistance of the health department, the official said.

A case was registered against him for violating the lockdown, hiding his travel history and crossing various red zones, thereby putting the lives of others at risk, he said.

