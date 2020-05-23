Man Held for Stealing APSRTC Bus in Andhra

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Dharmavaram town police in Anantapuram district arrested a man on Friday for stealing a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).The accused has been identified as Muzammil Khan belonging to Vijayapura in the Devanahalli district of Karnataka.Speaking to ANI, Dharmavaram town police station sub-inspector Karunakar said: "The accused is a driver and came to Anantapuram district carrying a load of buffalos in a lorry. After unloading the animals at the destination, he and the cleaner consumed liquor. They had some verbal clash. Muzammil left the vehicle and the cleaner boarded a bus and landed at Dharmavaram.""The accused consumed liquor again and went to the Dharmavaram depot again. At around 2:30 pm, he got into a bus (AP 02Z 0552) and drove away. He started going towards Bangalore," the sub-inspector said."RTC depot officials immediately alerted and called 100. They intimated the police station too. The police immediately tracked the bus and caught it within no much time," he added. Police seized the bus and detained the accused. Further investigations are currently on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)