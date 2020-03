Chandrapur, Mar 14 (PTI) A man was killed by a tiger on Thursday evening in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve located in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said.

He identified the deceased as Manik Nannaware (55) from Naleshwar Mohadi village.

"His kin has been given Rs 5 lakh as compensation," he added.

