Man Starves to Death in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The 42-yr-old Bhukhal Ghasi of Bokaro's Karma village allegedly died due to starvation. However, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) stated that Ghasi died due to prolonged illness. "He was anaemic and under doctor's observation. He used to work in Bengaluru and had returned six months ago after falling ill. He died due to prolonged illness," said Mukesh Kumar, Bokaro DC."Entire family is anaemic. BDO has been asked to immediately sanction benefit under Bhimrao Ambedkar Awas Yojana for widows. His wife is in serious anaemic condition, she will be given treatment on government fund. Complete body profile test of the entire family will be done," he added. The deceased man neither had a ration card nor an Ayushman card. His widow, Rekha Devi asserted that her family did not have food to eat for several days. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted and took the matter seriously. After the Chief Minister took cognizance of this death, Bokaro's administrative staff swung into action and the Deputy Commissioner of the district reached the village with his staff. (ANI)

