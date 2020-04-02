Manipur CM Thanks People for Supporting His Govt in Fight Against COVID-19

Imphal, Apr 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday thanked the people of the state for supporting his government in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and said the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to "save lives".

In a video message, following his video conference with the prime minister and his counterparts in other states, Singh said he was aware of the hardships people had been facing, in the wake of the lockdown, but emphasised the need to abide by the social distancing norms.

He appreciated the efforts undertaken by all frontline health professionals, sanitation workers and those involved in providing essential services "at this hour of crisis".

"Sincerity is the need of the hour," he said, and sought people's cooperation.

Speaking about the 65-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, he said, "Thirteen family members of the sexagenarian have been placed under quarantine".

The chief minister also said that measures were being taken to seal the porous India-Myanmar border in Manipur, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Many locals who live in the periphery of the border have little knowledge of the disease. Barbed wire fences have been erected along the Moreh town in Manipur. Some 20 to 30 areas have also been identified where immediate fencing work will be initiated," the CM added.

Manipur has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. PTI

