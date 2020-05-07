Manipur Government Will Pay Railway Fare of Stranded People

Imphal, May 6 (PTI) The Manipur government will pay the railway fare of the stranded people, who wants to return to their home, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the state Cabinet on Wednesday decided that the government will pay the railway fare of the people who are stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

The cabinet also decided that the main markets of Manipur like Khwairamban Keithel and women markets - Paona market and Thangal market - would be closed till May 17.

However, local shops and street vendors dealing with essential items in the locality would be allowed to open as decided by the cabinet meeting, CM said.

The chief minister praised the role played by the frontline warriors of COVID-19 like doctors, nurses and other medical staff who successfully cured two COVID-19 positive patients of the state.

He also thanked the people for their cooperation to make Manipur a COVID-19 free state.

Manipur at present has no COVID-19 case.

