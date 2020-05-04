Manipur Govt Issues Guidelines for Return of Stranded People

Imphal, May 4 (PTI) The Manipur government has issued guidelines for people of the state, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown and want to return to their home, an official said on Monday.

An Office Memorandum issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash said stranded people who are willing to travel by private or hired vehicles are required to submit their details to the Home Department in a prescribed format.

They should mention date of their journey, expected arrival date and place of arrival, vehicle registration number, the official said.

Individuals under this category should register themselves in the website of the state government. They should start movement only after they receive movement pass of Manipur government and compulsory medical screening should be done prior to the start of the movement.

The order also said that individuals should give a declaration that they did not have any symptoms like sneezing, coughing in the last 28 days. It said giving wrong information would be punishable under Indian Epidemic Act.

For those stranded people who wish to avail public transport arranged by various state government on payment, the stranded individuals are required to register on the state's official portal of www.tengbang.in for obtaining their e-pass.

Movement will only be allowed after getting confirmation from the concerned state government regarding travel arrangements, it said.

The guidelines further said that all stranded people will have to undergo screening by the Health Department at the entry points - Mao gate bordering Nagaland and Jiribam gate bordering Assam.

Compulsory home/community quarantine is a must for those who return to the state and any person found violating home quarantine would be sent to 14 days institutional quarantine and legal action will be initiated as per relevant IPC rules, it added.

