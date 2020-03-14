Maratha Youth Call off 47-day Stir After Maha Govt Assurance

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) A section of Maratha youth, protesting against delay in appointments despite clearing various government department examinations three years ago, on Saturday called off their 47-day stir after the government assured to look into the demands.

A delegation of Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde and Vijay Wadettiwar met the protesting youth at Azad Maidan here along with MLC Vinayak Mete and assured them of a meeting within eight days to address the demand, a statement said.

Mete had raised the issue in the state Legislative Council following which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had assured that the demand raised by the youth will not be ignored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)