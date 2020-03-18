Matthew Wade out of County Championship Due to Injury

Somerset [UK], Mar 18 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade won't play for Somerset this season following a knee injury, the English county club announced on Wednesday.Acknowledging the development, Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry in an official statement said, "Obviously this is disappointing news for Matthew, but injuries are part and parcel of the game.""I know that our Members and supporters were looking forward to seeing a player of his calibre lining up for us this summer and we share in their disappointment," he added.Cricket Australia have advised the Club that the left-handed batsman will require at least a sustained period of rest."It's a big blow. I was looking forward to the challenge of playing County Cricket in England this summer, but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn't be in a position to join Somerset," Wade said.Wade was in good touch in this summer's Ashes series, which Australia retained. He amassed 337 runs in five Tests including 117 in the fifth Test at The Oval.The 32-year-old has scored over 1,400 runs at an average of 31.30 in 32 Tests. (ANI)

