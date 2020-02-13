MBBS Student Linked to Vyapam Committed Suicide: CBI to Court

Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday urged a special court here to close the death case of MBBS student Namrata Damor, whose name had figured in the Vyapam scam, terming it as a "suicide".

The CBI submitted a plea in this regard after re- investigating the case.

The body of Namrata Damor, a second year MBBS student of a city-based medical college, was found near rail tracks in Ujjain district in 2012 after her name figured in the Vyapam scam, a mega recruitment and admission racket that rocked Madhya Pradesh a few years ago.

A Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of the CBI, through Special Public Prosecutor Ranjan Sharma, submitted the final report in the Namrata Damor death case before Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) Vijendra Singh Rawat.

Simultaneously, the central agency requested the court to close the case.

After re-investigation, the CBI said in the report that in view of oral, documentary and circumstantial facts on record, it is clear the death of Namrata Damor was "suicidal" and "not homicidal" in nature.

The special court fixed March 19 to hear the CBI's plea to close the case.

The court may record the statements of CBIs investigating officer and Namrata Damor's father Mehtab Singh Damor.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had handed over to the CBI investigation into cases related to the death of some people linked to the scam under suspicious circumstances.

In this connection, the CBI had registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons for Damor's death.

After investigation, the CBI filed a report in the special court here on December 29, 2017, pleading for closing the case of Namrata Damor's death.

At that time, the CBI had described Namrata Damor's death as a suicide and said it had no connection with the Vyapam scam.

However, the special court rejected the CBI's closure report on July 8, 2019 in view of objections raised by Namrata Damor's father.

Simultaneously, the court asked the CBI to re-examine the case in a "fair and transparent manner".

The father of the deceased medical student expressed dissatisfaction over the CBI's probe and told the court when he first saw his daughter's body, her clothes were torn, there were scratch marks on her body and her teeth were broken.

It seemed someone had hit on her jaw, Mehtab Damor said.

