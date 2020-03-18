Meeting of Tihar Jail Inmates with Families Remain Suspended from Mar 19-31

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In view of the prevailing threat of coronavirus, the meeting of Tihar prisoners with their family and visitors, which was normally twice in a week, will remain suspended from March 19 to 31."The meeting of prisoners with their family/visitors (normally twice in a week) shall remain suspended from tomorrow till March 31," the Tihar Jail officials said. The authorities informed that the meeting of prisoners with their legal counsels will however continue.An isolation ward has been set up at the jail to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently.A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)