Mentally Unwell Man Kills 80-year-old Mother in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 2 (PTI) A mentally unwell man allegedly killed his mother in Kanhan area of Nagpur on Friday afternoon, police said.

Sanjay Meshram (52) was going with his mother Yamunabai (80) to buy medicines when he suddenly hit her with a rod, killing her on the spot, a Kanhan police station official said.

"The accused is mentally unwell. He has been charged with murder and has been remanded in judicial custody," he added.

